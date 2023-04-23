PSP seek public's help in death investigation of man along Lancaster County highway

article

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the death of a man early Sunday morning.

Officials with PSP said troopers were called to U.S. 222 south, on the north side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange, on the report of a dead man in the area, Sunday morning, about 7 a.m.

Troopers are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the man’s death. They request anyone who may have dash cam video from 4 a.m. through 7 a.m. at mile marker 48.6 on U.S. 222. They also ask if anyone in the area noticed any suspicious activity in that early morning time frame.

Troopers also ask the numerous businesses and residences nearby if anyone has surveillance video anywhere in the area of U.S. 222 between the turnpike exit and the Adamstown Knauers exit to please contact the Criminal Investigation Unit of PSP in Lancaster at 717-299-7650.