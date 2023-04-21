Family of murdered 15-year-old calls seeking harsher penalties for young people with guns

The family of a 15-year-old Philadelphia boy who was killed on is way to school is taking a stand against violence. The family is on a crusade to save our streets.

"Devin was not somebody that was in the streets," said a woman speaking on behalf of family and friends of 15-year-old Devin Weedon as they hit the streets for justice.

"He was a good student, an honor student, a star athlete and he was cut down right here," she said.

Friday evening they met at the corner of 16th and Hunting Park where Devin's life was taken. He was shot to death March 28th while on his way to school at Simon Gratz.

"If you are old enough to do an adult crime you should serve adult time," said Devin’s mother. Three weeks after his murder his parents, Wytina and Gary, are asking people to sign a petition for stronger consequences for kids with guns.

RELATED COVERAGE:

"Stronger consequences for juveniles that carry guns, they need to ban ski masks, they need to bring back the stop and frisk, all school zone cameras need to be working and all school zone cameras need to be monitored at least two hours in the morning and two hours after school," said Wytina.

Police released surveillance video of the shooting days after it happened. One suspect is seen holding a gun.

"They took my son's life. It is hard," said Gary.

Grief counselors attended the gathering as Devin's siblings shared memories of him. Wytina says she now knows the pain other mothers in this city are living with.

"I understand what a hug from me meant to them, I understand what I'll be here until you fall asleep mean and now I understand I'll sit up with you on the phone until you feel better," she said. "It never goes away. It will never go away," said Wytina.

The family asks anyone with any information about who killed Devin, to contact Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3335.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

