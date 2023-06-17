PSP troopers identified after fatal shootout with armed suspect: officials

article

Officials are expressing shock and sadness at the death of one state trooper and the critical wounding of another hours apart in central Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Police in Juniata County said a man engaged troopers at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday near the Lewistown barracks and shot one trooper, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Authorities found the man shortly before 3 p.m. several miles away in Walker Township, and a gun battle ensued that killed the shooter and a trooper, police said.

Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr. was killed in the gunfire and Lieutenant James A. Wagner was critically wounded in the separate encounters.

Officials said the shooter is identified as 38-year-old Brandon Stine, of Thompsontown, in Juniata County. He went to the Troop G Barracks, in Lewiston, around 11 a.m., and was carrying a rifle. He reportedly fired shots at patrol vehicles in the parking lot, which prompted the search for him.

Trooper Rougeau, a 29-year-old three-year veteran of the PSP, was assigned to Troop G, Lewiston Station in March. Prior to that, he served at Troop J, in York. He is the 104th member of the PSP to die in the line of duty.

Wagner is the Troop G, Bedford Station commander.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Col. Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the PSP, were at the hospital where Wagner was being treated, state police said. Shapiro later said in a social media post that Wagner was in critical but stable condition and he and the commissioner thanked his colleagues for their service and prayed for his recovery.

The governor said he and first lady Lori Shapiro "send our love to the family of the trooper killed today. May his memory be a blessing."

"This is a tragedy for the Pennsylvania State Police," said Colonel Paris. "We ask for your continued prayers for not only our Troopers, but also their families."

The Fraternal Order of Police Pennsylvania State Lodge said it was "devastated" at the shooting of "not one but two" troopers, one of whom made "the ultimate sacrifice."

"Bravery and honor best describe these troopers, and we will hold their heroic actions in our hearts and minds forever," the lodge's president, Joseph Regan, said in a social media post.

President David Kennedy of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, an organization made up of 4,300 active and retired troopers, said the commonwealth "has lost one hero while another fights for his life."

"The bravery of these Troopers and their loved ones will stay in our hearts forever," he said in a post on social media.

The shooting follows an officer-involved shooting Friday in Allentown, in which a Pennsylvania State trooper fired their weapon, hitting a motorist during a traffic stop.