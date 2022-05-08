PSPCA looking to identify person who allegedly stole puppy from Philadelphia headquarters, agency says

The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for the public's help to identify the person who allegedly stole a puppy from the organization's headquarters in Philadelphia on Sunday.

According to the PSPCA, a woman took a small white terrier mix out of a kennel and placed it in her purse around 2:19 p.m. and then left the building.

The puppy had been adopted by a family and remained in the shelter for spay surgery scheduled for Monday, the agency says.

The agency also says the dog's new family is "heartbroken" and leniency may be considered if the puppy is returned to the shelter immediately.

The PSPCA is searching for this woman who allegedly stole a puppy from its Philadelphia headquarters on Sunday, May 8.

Officers with the PSPCA's Humane Law Enforcement team and police are investigating. The dog is microchipped, according to the PSPCA.

The PSPCA is asking anyone who sees the woman with the puppy to call 911.