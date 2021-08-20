Pursuit ends with shots fired at police in West Mount Airy

A police pursuit of a stolen car ended with shots fired at officers in West Mount Airy, according to authorities.

It happened at Sedgwick Street and Cresheim Road around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say officers in an unmarked vehicle were following a stolen vehicle when the passenger fired their weapon multiple times at police. A 14th District officer discharged his weapon once.

No injuries were reported. The stolen vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Cresheim Road. The vehicle has a flat on the passenger side, two strike marks on the hood and on the front grille.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter