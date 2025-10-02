Quakertown Farmer's Market shop owner accused of 'preying on teenage employees': DA

The Brief Joseph Grossman, the owner of Poppy's Peanuts in the Quakertown Farmer's Market, is accused of making inappropriate advances towards teen employees. Investigators said a 17-year-old former employee said Grossman offered her marijuana and money for sexual acts. Grossman is also accused of inappropriately touching the teens and frequently making vulgar comments.



The owner of a Quakertown Farmer's Market shop is facing charges after a former teenage employee said he offered her money and marijuana for sexual favors.

What we know:

Investigators say Joseph Grossman, 36, is accused of "preying on teenage employees" who worked for his shop "Poppy's Peanuts" in the Quakertown Farmer's Market.

A 17-year-old girl accused Grossman of frequently making inappropriate comments and touching her legs and back, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

When the teen quit, investigators say Grossman continued to contact her on social media and met with the teen at his shop after hours, where he allegedly offered her money and marijuana to perform sexual acts.

A second victim came forward after Grossman's arrest and accused him of similar allegations, including "vulgar sexual comments" and inappropriate touching.

The victim, whose age was not shared by authorities, said Grossman also offered her drugs.

Grossman was arrested in August and charged with promoting the prostitution of a minor and corruption of minors. He is currently out on bail.

What's next:

Prosecutors have urged any additional victims to come forward.

"Given the similar accounts from two victims, investigators believe there may be other victims," investigators said.