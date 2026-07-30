Questlove says he called police on his own Philly parties: 'It would get too rowdy'

The Brief Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson shared on YouTube that he used to call the police on his own parties in Philadelphia. The new episode of 'The Next Move with Questlove' features Jordan Chiles, Jesse Williams and Olandria. Questlove explained he did this to end rowdy parties at his home back in the late 1990s.



Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, the drummer and co-frontman of The Roots, revealed in a new YouTube episode that he once called the police on his own parties in Philadelphia, according to the latest episode of 'The Next Move with Questlove.'

Questlove shares party stories with celebrity guests

In the episode released Thursday, July 30, Questlove hosted Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, actor Jesse Williams and ‘It girl’ Olandria for a Dinner Party game night.

Questlove hosts Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, actor Jesse Williams and Love Island USA star Olandria for a Dinner Party game night on his YouTube series, 'The Next Move with Questlove.' | Picture courtesy YouTube/@doyouwantmore

During a conversation about hosting versus attending parties, Questlove admitted he would rather host, but often found himself frustrated with party guests.

Questlove described these parties as happening "back in 97 back when Jill Scott and everybody was coming over," referencing the era when The Roots were working on their album 'Things Fall Apart.'

"The city of Philadelphia also knows me for being famous for... calling the police on my own parties," said Thompson. "Everybody was coming over it would get too rowdy and…literally, I would call the cops on my own parties."

"I'm a people-person until people start like putting their cigarettes and stuff out on, you know, my couch or whatever... So then it's like, you gotta get out," joked The Roots co-frontman.

The episode’s guests also shared personal stories. Jesse Williams revealed he broke the school suspension record and was selling things he "definitely shouldn't have been."

Watch the episode here.