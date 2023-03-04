Radnor Boys Basketball wins District 1 Class A Championship

On Saturday the Radnor’s Boys basketball team accomplished something no team had done since the 60’s - they are now the District 1 Class A Champions.

Radnor came into the District 1 Class A championship undefeated.

The team’s season ended in the same championship game last year.

"We kind of left one out there," said Head Coach Jamie Chadwin. "All through this year, we had kind of been angling to get back to this point to have another opportunity. The guys took advantage of it and we’re ready."

Senior Captain Cooper Mueller scored eleven points and said the way last year ended fueled the team all season.

"We came into this year the biggest loss last year was that loss to Chester in Districts," said Mueller. "They hit a bank almost half court three right in my face. That really stung and stuck with me."

After a slow start, the tight-knit Raptors pulled away from Unionville and won 61-36.

There are nine seniors on the team and four of them are captains.

They made a pact when they were younger to stick together, and stuck to it even though some of the players were recruited by other schools.

"Since I can remember playing basketball, we’ve been together," said Danny Rosenblum. "Our chemistry is great. Our defensive intensity is great and we play so well together. We’re all committed to the same goals which makes it easier."

"We love each other. We hang out with each other all the time," said Mueller. "We’re out there eating dinners together. Really being connected with each other got us here."

That connection pouring out into the streets. A police escort through town and a champions welcome home.

"For these kids and or us these are the memories you want to take with you, said Chadwin. "The outcome of the game bringing this community even closer together. It’s a wonderful community unbelievable support."

They are going to celebrate but there’s still some work to be done, with states starting on Friday.