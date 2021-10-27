Radnor man bike rides hundreds of miles to raise money for pediatric cancer

Mike McIntyre is a man on a mission. The 70-year-old from Radnor riding 700 plus miles for his 7th year as part of the Great Cycle Challenge to fight pediatric cancer.

"I average between 25 and 30 miles a ride," McIntyre stated. "So, you can see all those 7’s are there."

Keeping with his lucky number seven theme, Mike enlisted donations from area businesses that are, at least, 70-years-old, like Riding Boot and Shoe Service, in Berwyn, and Albed’s Rug Company in Wayne and Angelo D’Amicantonio and Son shoe store, also in Wayne.

"Just thought it was a great cause. Seems like a great guy. Thought we could do our part to help him out," co-owner Lou D’Amicantonio commented.

"To bike ride hundreds of miles really takes some time," Mike added.

FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney caught up with Mike on the Chester Valley Trail in King of Prussia on day 29 of the 30-day challenge. He started cycling 10 years ago to be healthier, but decided to use his passion for pedaling to help others.

"I started doing a lot of charity rides," Mike mentioned.

It got personal after he learned a high school classmate’s granddaughter, "Libby," was battling brain cancer. Diagnosed at 17 months and still fighting at age 12.

"She has a Captain America doll with her whenever she is getting treated or getting surgery and even though we’re hundreds of miles apart, I take that Captain America doll I bought and put it in my back pocket just so I have this physical connection with her," Mike explained.

It’s a good luck charm for both of them. Mike takes the doll with him on all his rides.

Mike has raised over $21,000 so far, this year. He is just a couple of hundred dollars short of being 7th overall, nationally. And, the lucky number seven thing plays its part. Anyone wishing to contribute can do so by visiting Mike’s Great Cycle Challenge page.

