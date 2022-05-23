Radnor Township votes on preemptive abortion protection ordinance with Roe V. Wade in limbo

The Radnor Township Board of Commissioners voted on a controversial ordinance Monday that would prevent local police from arresting anyone who has an abortion, provides an abortion, or helps someone get an abortion if Roe V. Wade is overturned.

"It's a time in our nation when it's imperative to do all we can to safeguard the right of people to make their own healthcare decisions without intervention or guilt." Radnor Board of Commissioner Moria Mulroney said.

Advocates on both side of the issue turned out to voice their opinions and concerns about local legislation on the decisive topic.

"We’re trying to stand against an amendment which would use terms to paint it as a good thing, but it’s not good for the unborn child, and it doesn't help the mothers caring for them," Chris Massaro said in opposition of the ordinance.

"Our local legislators seem to be saying that we need to stand up for making independent healthcare decisions and they should be made by patients and that their doctors and their loved ones," Sarah Carrol quipped in support of the legislation.

Four of the seven commissioners voted to approve the ordinance. Others felt strongly that a local government should not take on the issue and legality of abortion rights and enforcement.

"I’m not going into whether or not it’s the right view which whether or not to follow laws given to us as opposed to we get to dictate laws that we think are coming down the pike that we disagree with," said Daniel Sherry who is pro-choice but opposes the ordinance.

The Supreme Court issued opinions on Monday, and once again, the Court did not include a ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the highly-anticipated abortion case that could overrule Roe v. Wade.

Monday was the second time the Supreme Court released opinions since Politico published the leaked draft opinion. The leak sparked protests by pro-choice activists, both in front of the Supreme Court building and outside the private homes of Republican-appointed justices.