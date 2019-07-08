Rancocas Valley Little League seeks help after flooding

Rancocas Valley Little League is seeking help after their facilities were devastated by recent flooding.

Christian Corbezzolo couldn’t play ball once saw kayakers paddling over the left field home run fence. He knew his little league was in trouble.

Last months rains and flooding from nearby Rancocas Creek poured down more than $20,000 in flood damage to the Rancocas Valley Little League fields, which has been home to thousands of Burlington County kids since the ’50s

Karyn Monday’s two sons play on these fields and her husband is the president of the league. He is now tasked with rebuilding and replacing what was lost.

“The kids got to play ball still. No matter what and we’re going to make sure they can play. We’ll have our little tents and coolers and we’ll try to make the best of what we can," Joshua Monday told FOX 29.

The league is already getting support from local businesses. The Philly Pretzel Factory in Lumberton is serving as serve as a drop off location for donated equipment. The team also got a big boost by a local business. Discount Pools dropped off a check for $2,500.

Advertisement

"Hoping that we can rebuild as fast as we can to make sure the kids have what they need to play a better game," Karyn explained.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the little league. If you wish to donate, please click here.