Rapper Phat Geez shot to death in North Philadelphia by suspect in car: police sources

article

A local rapper is being remembered by fellow Philadelphia native Meek Mill after he became the victim of a deadly shooting this weekend, according to police sources.

Derrick Grant, known as Phat Geez, was found Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest on North Taney Street.

Police say several shots were fired by a passenger in a vehicle after an exchange with Phat Geez, who was unarmed at the time.

The 28-year-old rapper was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

Meek Mill mourned the Philly rapper's death in a tweet early Monday morning.

"Rip phat geez… Philly is a terrible place for black people to live… you see too much death!!!!"

Police have yet to release a description of the suspects or suspected vehicle, and the motive is still unknown.



