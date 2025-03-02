Red Cross Month kicks off aboard Battleship New Jersey

The Brief The American Red Cross held a ceremony onboard the Battleship New Jersey Sunday to kick off Red Cross Month. The celebration has been an annual tradition since 1943.



Many volunteers and guests were all aboard Battleship New Jersey Sunday to celebrate Red Cross Month.

FOX 29's Greg Payne checked out the event and spoke to longtime attendees about what the occasion represents.

What we know:

The American Red Cross flag was raised on the Battleship New Jersey in Camden to recognize the start of Red Cross Month.

Red Cross Month first started in 1943 by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to honor the many volunteers.

What they're saying:

Linda Kolman has been volunteering with the American Red Cross of New Jersey for 19 years and helped raise the flag on the battleship.

"You see people at their worst times and we are able to offer them comfort, compassion, and a safe place to be, maybe some money to get them through the first couple of days of their disaster, it’s just very satisfying for me to be able to help people," says Kolman.

Captain Kent Smith the Commanding Officer of the Naval Weapons Station Earle showed up to recognize the many volunteers and the strong partnership between the military and the American Red Cross.

"An important part of my job is to get the mission done and I have a fantastic team of volunteers at the American Red Cross to help me do that," says Captain Smith.

What's next:

The American Red Cross flag will continue to fly high on the Battleship New Jersey until the end of March.