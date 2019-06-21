Red Cross open in several South Jersey locations to aid victims of Thursday's flooding

article

The Red Cross is open with numerous locations to help South Jersey residents affected by the flooding.

The American Red Cross announced Friday the opening of several offices for the purpose of directly giving aid to those in need after Thursday’s flooding in Burlington and Gloucester Counties.

For those in need of emergency assistance or needing clean-up kits or other supplies, the Red Cross offices in Sewell and Pennsauken will be open Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Red Cross will be on hand at the Westville Public Library for these same services Sunday, June 23 from 8 a.m. until noon.

The Sewell office is located at 3 Parke Place Boulevard in Sewell. The Red Cross in Pennsauken is located at 5425 Route 70 West in Pennsauken. The Westville Public Library is located at 1035 Broadway in Westville.

Flooding on I 295 Thursday.

The Red Cross is working with Burlington County OEM to provide clean-up kits for those affected by the flooding. The Red Cross will be at the Burlington County Government Office at 624 Pemberton Browns Mills Road in Pemberton or at the Burlington County Government Office at 1 Academy Drive in Westampton Saturday, June 22 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.