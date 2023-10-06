Red October: Philadelphia Phillies, fans descend on Atlanta ahead of NLDS

It’s shaping up to be a carbon copy of last year's NLDS with the Phillies in Atlanta preparing to take on the Atlanta Braves. And, like any other away game, there are always Philly fans nearby.

The Phils worked out Friday as they bring Red October south for the weekend.

"As far as our comfort goes, for us, as a team, because we’ve been here before, but at the same time, we are not that comfortable. We understand how good this Braves team is," Phillies rightfielder, Nick Castellanos, said.

Phillies fans are also starting to arrive. A father and son from Mullica Hill said it was cheaper to fly round trip to Atlanta for the game than buying a single ticket for Game 3 at Citizen’s Bank Park.

"Last year, we followed the team and it’s a wonderful experience. We have to travel. We have to be a part of the Phillies experience," dad Ron Listman explained.

His son, Rylan, added, "Going into hostile territory, you are giving fans a sample of what it’s like in Philly."

And, a trip to enemy territory would not be complete without some love from home. FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell made sure to load up with some soft pretzels and Tastykakes, strategically placing the delicacies around the Braves home turf.

O’Connell calls it the South Philly Hex.

Some Braves fans just couldn’t seem to get over last year’s loss to the Phillies in the NLDS. "We hate the Phillies. We hate them."

"Can I change your perception?" O’Connell asked. "Ever have a Tastykake?"

"That’s pretty good," Matthew Hanke laughs. "That’s really good!"

And, they’re not the only ones who got treats – the team received the Philly staples as well.

"Garrett? Soft pretzel?" O’Connell calls out to Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs.

He tosses the pretzel to Stubbs, who catches it easily.

Maybe it’s good luck.