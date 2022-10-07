RedOctober: After 11-year playoff drought, Phillies fans descend on St. Louis

The Phillies Red October is officially underway, with the team taking on the St. Louis Cardinals for the best of three. Game one is in the books, with the Phillies making a phenomenal ninth-inning comeback to beat the Cardinals 6-3.

In a sea of Cardinal red outside of Busch Stadium, it was tough to spot the Phillies fans.

But, of course, they are in St. Louis and of course, they are tailgating.

"We flew out of Tampa at 5 a.m. into Charlotte and got here at 10 a.m. and started drinking," remarked Florida resident Bob Zeiders.

"It’s amazing. The last time the Phillies were in the playoffs, I was 10-years-old. Now, I’m 21 and I can drink," West Chester resident Sam Schriver commented.

Wayne Sanders, originally from Mount Airy, has spent the last 20 years as a Phillies fan living in championship rich Cardinals country. "It’s hard because I understand the Cardinal way. These fans, they are not like Phillies fans. There is a difference. We both love our players. We just show it a different way, here."

Talk about the ultimate father-son road trip. Scott and Alex Gellman, from Upper Dublin, are in St. Louis for game one of the Phillies and Cardinals. Saturday, they are off to Arizona for the Eagles game against the Cardinals on Sunday.

"We were talking all year, saying if they make it to the playoffs this year, we are going to the first game and here we are," Alex said.

So, what’s it like to be a Phillies fan in enemy territory? It’s not like being the enemy in Philly territory.

"The people have been so nice. So cool, so far. I mean, it’s been great," Chesterfield, Virginia resident Ryan Feldman said.

"Just like home?" asked FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell.

"Yea, it’s kind of a culture shock," Feldman replied.

"Last night, we got some trash talk leaving the hotel. But, that’s pretty much it," South Philly resident Pierce Dominic said.

South Philly resident Phillip Baldino added, "Pretty weak here, to be honest with you. Nothing like in Philly."

"Not getting any trash talk?" O’Connell asked.

"Nah," Baldino replied.

"Not getting anything thrown at you?" O’Connell pressed on.

"Nah," Baldino answered.