Rehabilitation of two viaducts on I-76 leads to lane restrictions, closures

article

PennDOT announced that rehab work on two viaducts will lead to lane restirctions and closures starting Monday, August 19.

RELATED: Motorists brace for I-76 rehabilitation project | Walnut Street ramp to eastbound I-76 temporarily closes

On Monday, August 19 through Thursday, August 22 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between the I-676 and South Street interchanges.

Starting Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 23 westbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane at 9:00 p.m., then it will close completely from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. between the 30th Street and I-676 interchanges.

During the closure, westbound I-76 motorists will exit at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to westbound I-76 or to eastbound I-676. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas during the lane closures.

More information can be found here.

