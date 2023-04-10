Remains found in Pennsylvania ID'd as man missing since 2015

Two human femur bones that were found over two years ago have since been identified as a Pennsylvania man who went missing in 2015.

Authorities in Berks County identified the partial remains as 21-year-old Anthony Rodriguez. Investigators say was last seen over eight years ago walking away from a landscaping job in Exeter.

At a Monday press conference, officials said the bones were found 20-yards apart and were not covered or buried. Additional searches of the area did not result in additional remains being found.

Investigators said DNA analysis linked the bones to Rodriguez's mother.

Authorities noted Monday that while no foul play is currently being suspected, they are still unsure exactly what killed Rodriguez.

"The bones were examined and there was no animal disturbance on the bones and there were no cut marks or anything like that on the bone to indicate a manner or cause of death," police said.

Investigators say fresh eyes are being assigned to help solve the "criminal case" due to retirements and new personnel. Anyone in the public who may have useful information should reach out to the Berks County Prosecutors Office.