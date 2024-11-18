Remains of World War II veteran returned to family after 81 years

The remains of a World War II veteran have finally been returned and are now buried back home in Philadelphia.

This hero's family has been waiting for this moment for more than eight decades.

The roars of motorcycles slowly filled the Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon as they escorted Overbrook native U.S. Army Private Joseph M. Cocco to his final resting place—a day his family has been waiting on for 81 years.

"My grandmother, she used to just sit there, she used to say stories, but I was a little kid. She would just sit and cry and when I would ask her why, she said, 'My son, my son. I don’t have my son. She said they will never find my son…," remarked niece Jo Ann Spata.

An old newspaper article showed Private Cocco, at 22 years old, as one of two Philadelphia soldiers killed in the Mediterranean. It was later discovered after 11 months of service, Cocco's death was in Italy during battle in World War II.

His body was never reclaimed by American soldiers.

So for years, the whereabouts of his body remained a mystery. That is until a couple of years ago, the Army requested family send in DNA swabs for testing. In August, they found a match.

Private Cocco's body had been buried in an Italian cemetery in an area for unidentified American soldiers.

Then finally, last week, his body arrived at Philadelphia International Airport, back on American soil after more than 8 decades.

And Monday, his remains were laid to rest at home with full military honors by fellow veterans.

"On behalf of the President of the United States, the United States Army, and a grateful nation please accept this flag as a symbol of appreciation," was announced during the ceremony.

"I thought it was amazing how many people took the time to come and to help us put him to rest today. It was very surprising," said niece Donna Duranti.

"For them to go out of their way to come to our service means a lot. They gave up their life, too, and they know what we feel," Duranti continued.

"I’m just glad that their uncle is back, back where he is supposed to be," said Leonard Frank Daddona, Event Coordinator for the Alpha Chapter, Stars and Stripes, Bars and Pipes.

Back home near Philly, with his remains now right next to his mother.

"I feel such a lift off of my heart that he is home. He’s with his mother. To me, she knows that he's finally here. She found him. She finally got what she wanted, her son," Spata concluded.