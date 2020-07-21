Report: Chester County veterans home failed to protect residents from virus

article

A state-run veterans nursing home in Pennsylvania where 42 residents have died of COVID-19 failed to take steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That's according to a new state Health Department report.

Health inspectors say that Southeastern Veterans' Center, a 292-bed facility outside Philadelphia, ignored state and federal guidelines meant to control the virus in nursing homes.

The lapses put 128 of the facility's 154 residents in "immediate jeopardy" of serious injury or death, according to the Health Department.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania health officials reported more than 1,000 additional coronavirus infections statewide on Tuesday and 20 additional deaths.

