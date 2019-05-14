Reports: Chick-fil-A starting to 'imagine' vegan menu
ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is reportedly working on adding vegan options and meat substitutes to the menu.
The fast-food chicken giant has meat-free items on the menu, but mostly in side dishes and salads.
A Chick-fil-A official says the company is basically moving from the watch stage to the "really imagine" stage of food design.
One possibility would be to have an alternative protein for the classic chicken sandwich.