Reports: Eagles DE Brandon Graham returning to Philadelphia on 1-year deal

article

The Eagles are resigning veteran defensive end Brandon Graham to a 1-year contract, according to ESPN's Tim McManus.

Graham, 34, played in 17 games for the Eagles last year and recorded a career-high 11 sacks.

ESPN reports the new deal that will keep Graham in Philadelphia is worth up to $6M.

Graham is the longest tenured member on the Eagles, having played 178 games for the Birds since being drafted 13th overall out of the University of Michigan in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Graham's career-defining play came in Super Bowl LII when his strip sack of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady virtually secured the Eagles' first championship.