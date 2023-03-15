Reports: Fletcher Cox takes 'hometown discount' to return to Eagles on 1-year deal

article

Longtime Eagles' defensive tackle Fletcher Cox reportedly took a "hometown discount" to return to Philadelphia, rejecting more lucrative free agent offers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Eagles and Cox came to terms on a 1-year, $10M deal on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old turned down contract proposals from other teams who were offering more years and/or money, according to Schefter's sources.

Cox, a six-time Pro Bowler, has spent his entire 11-year career in Philadelphia after the team drafted him 12th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.

He started all 17 games for the Eagles last year and collected the third-most sacks in his career.