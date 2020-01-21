Rescue crews free woman trapped under NJ Transit train

article

Rescue crews have freed a woman trapped under a New Jersey Transit train in Pennsauken.

Officials said the pedestrian was struck by the River Line train at 36th Street Station around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

River Line service is suspended between Walter Rand Transportation Center and Pennsauken Transit Center.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

