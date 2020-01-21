Rescue crews free woman trapped under NJ Transit train
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. - Rescue crews have freed a woman trapped under a New Jersey Transit train in Pennsauken.
Officials said the pedestrian was struck by the River Line train at 36th Street Station around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.
River Line service is suspended between Walter Rand Transportation Center and Pennsauken Transit Center.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
