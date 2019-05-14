Residents return home after gas leak in Camden County
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (FOX 29) - Residents in Camden County were forced to evacuate Tuesday morning following a large gas leak.
Crews responded to Spring Garden and South Egg Harbor roads in Winslow Township around 11 a.m. after a contractor struck a gas main. Fifteen nearby properties were subsequently evacuated.
Crews have capped the line Tuesday, but four homes still don't have gas at this hour.
