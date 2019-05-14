Expand / Collapse search

Residents return home after gas leak in Camden County

FOX 29 Philadelphia

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (FOX 29) - Residents in Camden County were forced to evacuate Tuesday morning following a large gas leak.

Crews responded to Spring Garden and South Egg Harbor roads in Winslow Township around 11 a.m. after a contractor struck a gas main. Fifteen nearby properties were subsequently evacuated.

Crews have capped the line Tuesday, but four homes still don't have gas at this hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.