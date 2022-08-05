Residents set up encampment to protest possible sale of Philadelphia affordable housing townhomes

Residents of a Philadelphia affordable living townhome community are protesting its possible sale by setting up a tent encampment.

The University City Townhomes were told by a Philadelphia judge Friday that their encampment must be disassembled by Monday morning.

The residents, many of whom are Black and Hispanic, say they will not budge as the city scrambles to find suitable alternatives.

"A lot of them are in difficult neighborhoods and some of them have holes in the ceilings and walls, I can’t believe they’re showing us stuff like that," Darlene Foreman told FOX 29's Jeff Cole.

The property owner, IBID Associates, has been part of the federal housing assistance program for decades. They're now selling the land for redevelopment, something the neighborhood has seen a lot of recently.

For others, the cost of living in Philadelphia represents another challenge. Amirah Brown, a 19-year resident of the townhomes, says her housing voucher of a little more than $830 is not enough to find a new place to call home.

"There’s nothing out here for 836 dollars at all," Brown said.

Amid the pending sale, residents who have put up the encampment say they plan to refute the judge's order to clear out by 9 a.m. Monday.

"We’re going to protect our encampment," Foreman said. "Not moving, not going anywhere."