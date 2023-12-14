Respiratory infections are on the rise, doctors say: How to stay healthy around the holidays

With respiratory infections on the rise, what can you do to stay healthy around the holidays? FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferreira went out to seek answers.

COVID-19, the flu and RSV are all respiratory viruses that are on the rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a spike in hospitalizations with over 20,000 in the first week of December, numbers experts haven’t seen since the beginning of 2023.

"It’s not good." said FOX 29’s medical correspondent Dr. Michael Cirigliano. "In the last couple of weeks I’ve been seeing a ton of respiratory syncytial virus, that’s RSV, I’ve been seeing flu cases, rhinovirus, that’s the old fashioned flu and covid."

A perfect storm that Dr. Cirigliano says is cause for concern with the holiday season in full swing.

"People are getting together, if you’re getting together, you can spread viruses," said Dr. Mike

Related article

Ferreira also caught up with travelers coming into town at PHL International Airport, many of them who came in for the holidays.

"Now I just take extra precautions," said Ishaiah Baker, traveling from Orlando. "Washing my hands more frequently, having my anti-bacterial wipes, having my hand sanitizer, things like that."

Baker says she remains vigilant, especially being around elderly loved ones.

"I will be around my grandfather, so I will be keeping this in mind." she said.

Medical experts echo the health diligence being around seniors.

"If you are older, you get that COVID Booster, you get that RSV vaccine," said Dr. Mike. "If you’re going to be with grandma, make sure if grandma is elderly or sick, maybe you do wanna put a mask on."

Some travelers who came in at 30th Street Station were already taking those precautions.

"We’re being very careful because we’re in a couple categories of being older and immunocompromised so we don’t wanna get sick," said Kathy Glazer, traveling from Washington D.C.

With the holiday season upon us, health experts don’t want you to be alarmed but to simply be vigilant, especially those traveling from near and far and those gathering with loved ones.

"Something a lot of people forget is to wash your hands, because viruses can stay active on inanimate objects," said Dr. Mike. "If you’re sick, stay home."