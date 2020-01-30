Restaurant offers free pizza if Patriots win the Super Bowl on Sunday - but they're not playing

A pizza restaurant chain is offering free pizza if the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl this Sunday.

(In case you're wondering: You read it right. The New England Patriots)

According to a post made on Villa Italian Kitchen's Facebook page Thursday afternoon, the chain promises to give away free pizza on Monday, February 3 if the Patriots win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

According to a statement received by FOX 10, the pizza chain is offering customers across the country a free slice of classic cheese pizza in the event of a New England Patriots victory, and if Tom Brady wins MVP, they will also offer him free pizza for life.

"As we all know, New England always finds a way to win," read a part of the Facebook page.

However, it may be hard to find a way to win if the team is not in the Super Bowl to begin with.

According to FOX Sports, The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Sunday's big game.

Advertisement

FOX 10 has reached out to a media spokesperson for clarification, and the spokesperson replied, "Let's be honest...New England always has a way of winning. Hope you're hungry!"