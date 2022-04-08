Richmond charter school teacher arrested, charged with 29 counts of lewd acts against minors

article

A Richmond charter school teacher has been arrested and charged with 29 counts of lewd acts with minors, including statutory rape, officials say. Her victims were seven boys, ages 15 to 16, the district attorney's office says.

Anessa Paige Gower, 35, faces multiple charges of child molestation. She was taken into custody by Richmond Police Department with assistance from Sacramento County Sheriff's office at Sacramento International Airport upon returning to California from Hawaii on April 6. She is currently in custody in Richmond. Since her victims are minors, their names are being withheld.

The biology teacher at Making Waves Academy, located at 3045 Research Drive, is alleged to have committed acts of sexual nature with the boys between 2021 and 2022, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office said on Friday.

Victims and witnesses told investigators about a number of incidents involving inappropriate touching, and sharing sexually graphic photos over online platforms in this case.

According to Richmond police, Gower's bail is set at $1.2 million.

Making Waves told KTVU, Gower worked at the charter school for about three and a half months from October to February.

The academy's Chief Executive Officer Alton B. Nelson Jr. released a statement on Friday.

"During the course of an investigation into allegations that one of our teachers violated school policy, we learned of additional highly concerning allegations involving that teacher’s conduct. We immediately shared that information with authorities who are reviewing the matter. That teacher is no longer employed by Making Waves Academy and we have reached out to parents, students and faculty to provide support where it might be needed. At this time we can make no further comment," the school's statement read.

Gower is set to be arraigned on Monday, April 11.

Advertisement

KTVU's Emma Goss and Henry Lee contributed to this story.