Rideshare driver shot in Fairmount before driving to police headquarters, authorities say

A rideshare driver was shot in Fairmount on Wednesday morning before driving to police headquarters to escape the gunfire, police say.

According to authorities, the incident happened just after 3 a.m. in the area of North 24th and Poplar Streets.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says as officers were responding, a 2013 GMC SUV showed up at the new police headquarters at North 15th and Callowhill Streets.

Small says the 42-year-old driver had a graze wound on his back and officers took him to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

He was allegedly waiting for a passenger when a white Chevy Impala with dark rims and tinted windows began following him and firing shots.

Police say the driver's car was hit 12 times by gunfire, with three bullet holes in the front windshield and nine on the passenger side.

The motive is unknown at this time, according to police.

Authorities believe the suspects in the white Chevy Impala may be connected to an incident at a Sunoco convenience store two blocks away.

The convenience store clerk allegedly told police he got into an altercation with men who he believed were going to steal. He says they left the scene in a white Chevy Impala.

Police are working to determine if the two incidents are connected.

