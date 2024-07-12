Expand / Collapse search

Ring doorbell cameras targeted in Delaware County, possibly by juveniles: police

Published  July 12, 2024 10:59pm EDT
Police in Delaware County say thieves are targeting Ring-doorbell cameras, and believe the suspects are juveniles.

SHARON HILL, Pa. - In Delaware County, thieves are targeting Ring doorbell cameras.

Sharon Hill police say there have been multiple thefts within the past two weeks.

Officers want you to look at the faces. They believe the suspects are juveniles and say they were caught on the very cameras they’re accused of snatching.

Police say if you live in the area and get a notification on your Ring app and do not recognize the person, call 911 immediately.