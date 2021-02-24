Police: Ring of burglars targeting homes in Bridgeton, surrounding communities

A ring of burglars is hitting homes in Bridgeton and the surrounding communities.

Investigators say the burglars are ripping electrical boxes off the outside of homes in an attempt to disable any surveillance cameras and home security systems.

New Jersey State Police are working closely with Bridgeton police to identify and arrest the burglars. It’s believed they are striking unoccupied homes between 5 and 10 at night, leaving neighbors worried.

Williston Jamison III was recently arrested and charged with stealing $200,000 worth of jewelry from a home on Hitchner, according to police.

Police patrols have increased since the burglaries started. Investigator seized evidence and a Nissan Pathfinder during a search of the suspect's home. He's been charged with burglary, theft, and other crimes.

Police are urging neighbors to report any suspicious vehicles in their communities.

