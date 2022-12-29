Rise in Strep A cases in children prompts new warning from CDC

A new warning from the CDC about the rise in severe cases of Strep A in children, the bacteria often leads to strep throat. Adding to the problem is the ongoing shortage of a common antibiotic used to treat the infection.

Urgent cares across the country are inundated with patients and pharmacies can hardly keep up with the medications. Not COVID, but strep.

Doctor Mike Cirigliano says cases of Group A Streptococcus are surging. The CDC is sending a warning about the bacterial infection which can lead to anything from strep throat to scarlet fever or sepsis. It led to the deaths of two children in the U.S. and 15 in the United Kingdom.

"CDC is looking into an increase in invasive group A strep (iGAS) infections among children in the United States. iGAS infections include necrotizing fasciitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome."

"It really tends to effect very young people or the very elderly," Dr. Mike said. "Group A Strep is very contagious. You don’t want to be hugging or kissing near anyone with strep throat."

"It felt like glass in my throat and it was really sharp," explained 13-year-old Eva O’Connell, who was recently ill with it. "I couldn’t really swallow water and food."

O’Connell is on a 10-day regiment of amoxicillin, a liquid antibiotic that’s now under a nationwide shortage.

"Drink a lot of tea with honey in it. And, definitely take the medicine they give you," explained 13-year-old Hailey Byers, another young person recovering from strep.

"We’re in an epidemic of viral illness. There is RSV, COVID, the flu. Tons of it and with the holidays, we’re going to see more and more of this in the next week, or so," Dr. Mike added.