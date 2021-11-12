Rising ice skating star killed in Kensington double shooting remembered for warm heart

Joshua Soto dazzled crowds on the ice and captured the hearts of all who knew him off of it. On Friday afternoon, the Soto family prepared for the viewing of their 18-year-old son, someone they considered a light in the community.

He was shot and killed in Kensington over the weekend. His family says he was so much more than a number. He was a hardworking dreamer who wanted to inspire others to be the best versions of themselves.

The people that knew Joshua best say his smile could bring warmth to even the coldest heart.

"My son was just that humble kid," his mother Damaris Perez-Soto said. "He never discriminated against anyone or anything. I don’t believe he even had an ounce of judgment in him because he just loved everyone so passionately."

When that warmth hit the ice it became a fiery passion.

"We knew he had something special," his father Jesús Soto said. "That’s why we called him Joshua. He was a leader in school, he helped out other kids. Off and on the ice, he had that personality and a smile that when he walked in a room he just lit it up."

Joshua Soto (Family photo)

Philadelphia police told the parents he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He built a second family on the ice and was a rising star in the sport.

"He was ranked 7th in ice dancing in the nation. You’re like wow," said Jesús. "He was in juniors, he made the National Development team in such a short time. Most skaters it takes years and years to develop. He just had it."

His dream was to represent the USA in the Olympics one day. On his way to that pedestal, he wanted to bring his community with him.

"He always talked about giving back to the less fortunate," Damaris said. "He always said I want to come back to where I started mom. I want to give back I want those kids to have what I have now."

Dad brought him to his first ice rink when he was ten and he was mesmerized ever since.

"A good heart goes a long way," his father said. "He wrote that the very morning his life was taken from us. He has a whiteboard. That was his theme for the day."

His mother said he was loaned to them to teach the world a lesson.

"To teach and show us what humanity, love, grace, and mercy is all about," she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family by Joshua’s coach.

A second 18-year-old victim who police haven’t identified was shot in the back. Police say no arrests have been made in this shooting so far.

If you saw or know anything, please reach out to police.

