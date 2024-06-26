Man with gun threatens Wawa employees in 3-hour standoff in Montgomery County
CHELTENHAM, Pa - Terrifying moments unfolded inside a Wawa when employees came face-to-face with an armed man late Tuesday night.
Police say a man with a gun was standing at the rear entrance of the Cheltenham store around 11:30 p.m.
Wawa employees hid in a room together while police and SWAT teams converged to try and stop the man.
A standoff lasted for three hours before the suspect was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported.