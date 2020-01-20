Ritz at the Bourse to close by the end of January: Report

article

The Ritz at the Bourse movie theater is expected to close at the end of January, according to a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Cohen Media Group, the company that owns the movie theater complex on Ranstead Street in Center City, said the facility will close Jan. 31. Final screenings will take place on Jan. 26.

“We regret to inform you that the Ritz at the Bourse is closing," Cohen Media Group said in a statement issued Sunday. "Thank you for your continued patronage."

The nearby Ritz Five and Ritz East movie theaters will remain open for business.

Cohen Media Group has yet to respond to FOX 29's request for comment.

