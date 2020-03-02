River Line service resumes between Florence and Roebling after person fatally struck by train
article
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Officials say River Line service between Florence and Roebling has been restored after a person was fatally struck by a train.
The incident reportedly happened near the Florence Station sometime around 3 p.m.
Service was impacted for over an hour, as authorities on scene conducted an investigation.
New Jersey Tranist is provided subsititute bus service for impacted riders during the suspension period.
