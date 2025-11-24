Rocco’s at the Brick closes suddenly in Newtown, 60 workers jobless before the holidays

The Brief After eight years in business, Rocco’s at The Brick in Newtown closed abruptly this weekend, leaving about 60 employees out of work. The owner says the restaurant’s liquor license agreement was terminated by the building’s landlord, making it impossible to stay open. Customers and staff are heartbroken, with some left scrambling to find new jobs or Thanksgiving reservations.



For eight years, Rocco’s at The Brick was a staple in Newtown. It was known as a go-to spot for good food, familiar faces and a tight-knit staff on the corner of Washington Avenue and N. State Street.

Now, the restaurant’s doors are closed for good.

Rocco's at The Brick closes

What we know:

Head chef Cole Caprioni, who’s been with the restaurant since day one, and whose son "Rocco" inspired the name, said he was devastated when owner David Gelman told staff the restaurant would have to shut down.

"It’s devastating. It’s this close to the holidays… people without a job and no idea what they’re gonna to do. It’s brutal," Caprioni told FOX 29.

Gelman said the Brick Hotel, which owns the liquor license for the property, ended their agreement on Saturday. Without that license, he said, he couldn’t afford to continue operating Rocco’s as a BYOB.

Workers spent Sunday cleaning out the restaurant, reimbursing customers for unused gift cards, and saying emotional goodbyes.

"They left here in tears," said Phil Pereroni, the restaurant’s director of operations. "It’s the holidays, and now they’re without a job."

Verindar Kaur, owner of the Brick Hotel, disputed the restaurant’s account, telling FOX 29:

"I didn’t do anything. They didn’t talk to me… You need to talk to them and ask what false information they’re spreading."

Community reaction

Regulars say the closure leaves a big hole in the local dining scene.

"We like coming here. It’s a good spot in Newtown… the food’s always been good," said John Lewin, who dined at Rocco’s often. "We’re disappointed it’s gonna be gone."

Customers with reservations for Thanksgiving and holiday events are now trying to make other plans.

What's next:

The owners operate two other restaurants in New Jersey and are trying to move some holiday reservations there, but staff say it’s not the same.

"Just thank you to everybody for the support," Caprioni said. "People have been genuinely concerned about where everyone’s going to land."