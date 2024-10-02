Rosh Hashanah 2024 begins: Jewish community reflects on holiday amid recent attack on Israel

The fighting and the upcoming one-year anniversary of October 7th have many in the Jewish community on edge for tonight's start of Rosh Hashanah.

Five days shy of October 7th, 360 days since the worst terror attack in Israel's history, Wednesday marks the start of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

This is a time filled with more reminders of the state of the world for Jewish people.

As security guards with hand-held metal detectors screen those coming to celebrate together on North Broad Street, it is faith that has brought them together, and they are not letting fear keep them away.

Jonathan Broder from Congregation Rodeph Shalom reflects on the significance of the holiday.

"We always look back the past year on this holiday, but you particularly look back because we have to mark this year and commemorate what's been going on and it is heavier and, of course things that are going on there even today are even more frightening."

Philadelphia Police are present, hoping to ease the community's fears at gatherings like this.

Despite the tense times, crowds are getting bigger instead of smaller.

Broder says there has been a surge in engagement since last October 7th, with existing congregants wanting to be more involved and be with other members of the community.

"There have been a lot of difficult conversations about this. There's a very large diversity of views, not only the general community but even within our own community about how exactly people feel about what's going on," said Broder.

Being together for Rosh Hashanah gives many a sense of solidarity, a feeling that they are not in this by themselves.