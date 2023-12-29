Route 1 southbound ramp to Schuylkill Expressway reopened for traffic ahead of schedule

article

The U.S. 1 South (Roosevelt Expressway) ramp to westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) and City Avenue has been reopened, PennDOT announced Friday night.

The ramp was shutdown Tuesday following an accident which caused structural damage to the ramp bridge.

Crews began repairs to the ramp immediately following the cleanup of the accident and, initially, PennDOT did not have a definite date to reopen. By Thursday, they estimated the reopening for Saturday evening.

After crews finished up Friday, the ramp was reopened for traffic, just ahead of their timetable.

PennDOT said additional work for the ramp structure will be set for a later date.

