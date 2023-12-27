Philly traffic: Route 1 ramp closed to I-76 West, City Avenue after crash causes structural damage
PHILADELPHIA - Holiday travel and morning commuters in Philadelphia are bound to see some delays after a busy ramp has been completely shut down.
The U.S. 1 South (Roosevelt Expressway) ramp to westbound Interstate 76 and City Avenue is closed until further notice.
PennDOT says a large vehicle hit the bridge Tuesday, causing structural damage to the ramp.
The ramp will remain closed until repairs can be made for a safe reopening. It is unclear how long those repairs will take.
Officials are asking drivers to use eastbound I-76, Montgomery Avenue and westbound I-76 throughout the closure.