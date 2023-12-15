Expand / Collapse search
Route 202 sinkhole: One northbound lane reopens as sinkhole repair work continues

By
Published 
Updated December 16, 2023 10:38PM
Montgomery County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Sinkhole keeps Route 202 shut down as repairs continue

Route 202, near King of Prussia Mall, is still closed because of a sinkhole, as new problems arose and crews look for answers and continue repairs.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - A sinkhole that shut down the northbound lanes of Route 202 in Montgomery County is one step closer to a complete reopening with crews reopening one lane Saturday night. The left lane of the northbound side is closed as crews work to repair the pavement.

Friday evening, the southbound side was also shut down due to another sinkhole found on that side of the road. The southbound side remains closed as crews work to repair sinkhole damage.

Hours after concrete was poured and repairs finished, more problems were discovered for PennDOT crews attempting to repair a sinkhole along northbound lanes of Dekalb Pike.

New 202 sinkhole closes southbound lanes near KOP

Another sinkhole on Route 202, this time on the southbound side, near where crews are trying to repair a sinkhole on the northbound side, all near King of Prussia Mall, is creating a traffic mess.

The commuter headache comes as holiday shoppers are fighting to navigate their way in and out of the busy King of Prussia Mall.

"Now especially during the holiday season, with the King of Prussia Mall, just getting in and out of town is pretty brutal," John Keane said.

Additionally, nearby businesses are without water, as crews work.

An engineer on site told FOX 29 the pavement failure was due to recent heavy rains breaching and collapsing the limestone rock below the surface. But, as concrete was being poured Friday, crews heard the sound of rushing water.

The new concrete will once again have to be ripped up.

It’s the second time the same sinkhole opened. Back in July, the same stretch of road was closed and had to be fixed twice. PennDOT is now looking into whether drainage issues may be to blame.

Drivers are told to use Henderson and Saulin Boulevard as alternate routes. For many who live in the area, it’s just becoming part of life.

The portion of 202 will likely be closed throughout the weekend.