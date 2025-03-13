Route 55 crash: 36-year-old mom, 3 children among those injured in deadly crash, family says

The Brief Three people were killed in a violent crash on Route 55 in Glassboro last Sunday. A woman says her aunt and three of her aunt's children were injured in the deadly crash.



FOX 29 is learning more about those affected in a horrific crash in South Jersey over the weekend.

See new details about those injured in the crash down below.

What they're saying:

Daryan Fennal says her 36-year-old aunt, and three of her aunt’s five children, between two and 13-years-old, were in their minivan, pulled over onto the shoulder of Route 55, with a flat tire.

Fennal says her uncle was on the way to help them when a car clipped another vehicle, and crashed into the family’s minivan.

"I’m pretty sure he saw the crash and was like, wait, that’s the van, so yeah, I can’t even imagine what he was feeling in that moment," she said..

New Jersey State Police and school officials confirmed to FOX 29 on Monday that Branden Cary, a 19-year-old student at Delsea Regional High School, was killed in the crash. Investigators said Dominic Reyes, a recent graduate, and also 19, was also killed, along with a third passenger, a 17-year-old.

Fennal says her three cousins may be released from the hospital soon, but her aunt remains in the ICU with a severe brain injury.

"We’re just hoping that someday sooner than later, she’s able to return to baseline and be the great homeschool teacher and working stay-at-home mom that she was before this awful, awful event," she said. "We’re just all kind of stepping up in to each role that we think is best for the family."

As they continue to support the family, Fennal also started this GoFundMe, which already raised more than $61,000, to help navigate the long road of medical expenses and other challenges for the family.

"I think this is a terrible reminder that life can change in an instant, so give a little extra love to the people you care about today, tomorrow, and every other day after that, because the lives of my family members has been flipped upside down very quickly," she said.

What's next:

New Jersey State Police say the crash is still under investigation.