Rowan University holds meeting with students after recent suicides

A meeting was held Monday night to address concerns after three Rowan University students took their own lives in a matter of months.

"You have 15 counselors to 15,000 students. One per thousand students. That means you can help 4 percent of Rowan students that's not including graduate students. That's unacceptable,” said one student during the meeting Monday night.

Dozens of students packed a room at Rowan University to share their own experiences with mental health and thoughts of suicide.

"I'm personally someone who has consistently dealt with anxiety, depression, and self-harm to this day," said student Carly Weinstein.

The meeting was held to address two tragedies in just over a week involving students. Last Thursday, a student fell from a parking garage, according to officials. He remains in the hospital but they say he is doing well.

Another student died by suicide the week before. Officials say that makes the third to die by suicide here this year.

"At first I was in a really dark place, a really bad spot that I thought I wasn't going to get out of it," said Austin Gillis. He stood before the crowd trying to demonstrate compassion and offer support for any fellow students trying to get overcome what he dealt with and survived.

"This university has a lot of great things that are out there and people just need to be more aware of what's out there," said Gillis.

Some students say some of their thoughts come from the pressures associated with college, family expectations and being successful.

"They start going crazy if their grades start dropping or if they have to change majors or different things and they're like am I going to be successful and they feel a lot of pressure and anxiety," said Justice Lateef.

Rowan officials say they are hiring more counselors and they're adding more locations students can go for help, especially with this being a high-stress week. They also vowed to do better at promoting existing resources.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.

