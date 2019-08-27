Roxborough woman discovers 30-year-old preserved wedding dress is not her dress

It’s a wedding dress dilemma 30 years in the making. A Roxborough woman says she has a wedding dress from 30 years ago—but it’s not hers.

“My heart just went from my chest to my toes, very shocking,” says Kerri Lenox.

Lenox says she got her gown preserved shortly after her September 1989 wedding at Holiday Cleaners in Roxborough. About a year later, she picked it up.

“I looked through the little peep that I could see and that was it ,I never once thought to question it.

Lenox says she took the dress out on Sunday so her newly-engaged daughter could try it on and potentially wear it for her October 2020 wedding.

She says she immediately knew.

“As soon as I took it out I knew I didn’t have bows, I had a different design up top and all I could say was this is not my gown,” she says.

The current owner of Holiday Cleaners says the ownership has changed hands since Lenox had her dress preserved. Additionally, they have no records from that time or a computerized system like they have now.

“Me and my mom are one of the same we’re very close we’re best friends,” says Brittani Lenox. “I was excited to kind of have something of my mom to bring over, to wear her gown to my wedding 30 years later and to have that crushed was sad.”

Lenox hopes the power of social media can reunite her with her gown, but also track down the owner of the dress she has.

In the meantime, she says the support from even strangers who saw her Facebook post has been amazing.

“People I don’t even know have shared and have commented and posted on different sites and everything it was overwhelming how good people have been.”