Margate putting pressure on parents as juvenile chaos erupts at the Jersey Shore

article

From backpack bans to curfews, towns along the Jersey Shore are taking action to keep residents and visitors safe amid a recent spate of crime among juveniles.

Margate is the latest city to announce a plan, but they are turning to parents to prevent any further issues with kids.

"We are pushed to our limit and… we are asking parents to be responsible for the actions of their underage and unsupervised children," police said.

Related article

A curfew will be enforced from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. under the city's "Parental Responsibility" ordinance.

If any unsupervised juvenile is found engaging in illegal activity or ignoring the police, they will be taken back to the station to be picked up by a parent.

That parent will then receive a summons, and the juvenile could be charged.

"We, and other police departments and public officials in the state, have asked parents to better supervise their children over the past few years. To date, those calls have been met with limited, or no, success leading us to take this action to ensure the safety of those in the community."