2 men posing as workers gain access to South Philly home in daytime jewelry theft: police

Two men posing as construction workers gain access to a home and walk away with jewelry and Philadelphia police are looking for them.

The burglary unfolded on the 2900 block of South Juniper Street, in broad daylight, Wednesday, about 2:30 in the afternoon, authorities said.

The duo knocked on a homeowner’s door, saying they were there to inspect the rear deck of the home, at the request of a building inspector.

The person in the home let one man in and took him to the back deck. That man kept the person talking while on the deck about five or 10 minutes.

In that time frame, the second man let himself in and went upstairs to a second-floor bedroom, grabbing jewelry once in the room.

The person in the home was unharmed and no threats were made against the person. The two men left the residence and walked north on Juniper Street, officials said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the two men involved. They are described as:

Man #1 is thought to be 25 to 35 years, 5’10" to 6’1" with a heavy build, weighing approximately 220 to 240 pounds and wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, black shirt over a white shirt and blue jeans.

Man #2 is of an unknown age, 5’8" to 6’1" with a medium build, wearing a dark-colored hat, black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who has any information regarding the men or the incident is urged to contact South Detectives Division at 215-686-3014. Or tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS.