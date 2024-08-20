Roy Gillian, former Ocean City mayor and Wonderland Pier founder, dies at 94

A Jersey Shore town is mourning the loss of a man deemed a pillar of their community for decades.

Roy Gillian, the former mayor of Ocean City and founder of Wonderland Pier, has died at the age of 94.

In addition to his extensive political career, Gillian's legacy includes founding the landmark boardwalk amusement park along with Gillian's Island and Adventure Golf.

His death comes just days after the shocking announcement that Wonderland Pier is set to close after nearly a century.

The Havertown native is the father of current Ocean City mayor Jay Gillian, and is survived by his wife of 39 years, Patricia Gillian, and two sons.

Funeral services are scheduled to take place on Wednesday starting at noon at Ocean City Tabernacle.