Rudy Giuliani's New York law license suspended

article

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, who acted as President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and cheerleader, has been suspended from practicing law in New York state, according to a court document.

Giuliani's suspension comes one day shy of the 52nd anniversary of his first admission to practice law in New York.

The suspension document, from the Attorney Grievance Committee of the state Supreme Court's Appellate Division, directly cited Giuliani for making "demonstrably false and misleading statements" to various courts, lawmakers and the public about Trump's loss in the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

"These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent's narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client," the document from the Attorney Grievance Committee stated. "We conclude that respondent's conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee (sometimes AGC or Committee)."

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.