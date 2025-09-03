'Run, Hide, Fight' Temple University releases new active threat protocol video for campus safety

As students return to classes, Temple University is emphasizing safety with a new active threat protocol video.

The video encourages students to remember three key actions in the event of an active shooter situation: Run, Hide, Fight.

What we know:

Temple University Public Safety released the video on social media, aiming to provide the campus community with critical information on how to stay safe.

Dr. Jennifer Griffin, Vice President of Public Safety for Temple University, highlighted the importance of educating students on how to respond to such threats, noting the rise in active shooter incidents and swatting calls at universities.

The video outlines the three actions that can make a difference in an emergency:

Run : If possible, run away from the threat and call Temple Police.

Hide : If unable to run, find a safe place to hide.

Fight: If confronted face-to-face, fight back as a last resort.

Len Clark, Director of Emergency Management for Temple University, emphasized the importance of awareness, urging students to stay off their phones and keep headphone volumes low when out and about.

Students like Uzodinma Omereonye and Dakota Nguyen found the video timely and helpful, acknowledging the importance of knowing what to do in an emergency.

They expressed hope that they would never have to use these methods but appreciated the campus's commitment to their safety.

The "Run, Hide, Fight" protocol is part of a national effort, and Temple aims to equip students with knowledge that is applicable not only on campus but also when traveling or at home.

The initiative underscores the importance of being aware of one's surroundings and staying prepared for any potential threats.